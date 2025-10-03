Amerado drops new emotional Highlife song ‘Obi Adi’

Amerado continues his genre-blending evolution with the release of Obi Adi, a soulful new single produced by IzJoe Beatz and Shawerz Ebiem.

Stepping confidently into highlife, Amerado fuses smooth rhythms with emotional storytelling that hits close to home.

Obi Adi, which translates as Someone Has Taken, is rich with traditional melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

The track explores themes of love, loss, and acceptance—core elements of highlife music—while showcasing Amerado’s natural vocal delivery beyond his rap roots.

This release adds another gem to Amerado’s growing catalog of highlife records, which fans are quickly embracing for their authentic Ghanaian sound and relatable narratives.

His ability to transition between rap and highlife not only reflects his musical range but also connects deeply with Ghana’s cultural heartbeat.