New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’

Wiafe Swiitlypz and Nad team up for Blackman, a powerful Afro-fusion track produced by Nad Xclusive.

Wiafe Swiitlypz steps forward with a powerful new release titled Blackman, featuring rising artist Nad and produced by Nad Xclusive.

The track delivers a bold and unapologetic message, tackling identity, empowerment, and resilience through lyrical finesse and modern Afro-fusion production.

Blackman blends melodic flows with sharp verses, layered over rich instrumentals that highlight Nad Xclusive’s clean, soulful production style.

Both Wiafe Swiitlypz and Nad bring authenticity and passion, addressing societal perception and self-worth from the perspective of the African experience.

More than just a song, Blackman serves as a cultural statement—one that uplifts while also challenging listeners to reflect.

Blackman is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Blackman on all digital music stores here – .

