Sarkodie releases ‘Asante Yɛ Oman’ after historic Kumasi concert

Following his electrifying concert in Kumasi, Sarkodie drops Asante Yɛ Oman, honouring the Ashanti people.

After delivering a historic performance at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Sarkodie has officially released Asante Yɛ Oman, a powerful tribute to the concert’s legacy.

The song arrives just days after the unforgettable Rapperholic Homecoming concert, where energy levels were sky-high and the crowd roared with pride.

Asante Yɛ Oman — meaning Asante is a nation — captures the cultural strength and unity of the Ashanti people.

While the song wasn’t performed live at the concert, the spirit of the night clearly inspired its message.

Fans who witnessed the electric atmosphere in Kumasi now have an anthem that encapsulates that moment.

With deep lyrics, rich production, and cultural pride at its core, Asante Yɛ Oman is more than music — it’s a movement.

Music

