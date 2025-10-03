Shaker releases ‘Pantang’ featuring Kwesi Arthur & DMI

Ghanaian artist Shaker has released “Pantang,” a powerful new single featuring acclaimed rapper Kwesi Arthur and DMI in a stellar collaboration.

The track showcases the synergy between the three artists, blending their distinct styles into a cohesive sonic experience.

Kwesi Arthur’s signature lyrical delivery complements Shaker’s artistry, whilst DMI adds another dynamic layer to the song’s rich production.

“Pantang” represents a significant moment in Ghana’s contemporary music scene, bringing together established talents across different creative wavelengths.

The collaboration highlights the thriving ecosystem within the country’s hip-hop and Afrobeats landscape.

The single’s release has generated considerable excitement amongst fans, with many praising the authentic chemistry between Shaker, Kwesi Arthur, and DMI. The track’s production quality demonstrates the rising standards of Ghanaian music.

Cover Artwork: Pantang – Shaker, Kwesi Arthur & DMI