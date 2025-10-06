Ad imageAd image
Dan Drizzy drops new ‘R2BEES’ EP – A manifesto of resilience

Ghanaian artist Dan Drizzy releases powerful new EP ‘R2BEES’ featuring Duncan Mighty and Yaa Pono.

In the fast-evolving world of Afrobeats and African urban music, Dan Drizzy is making serious noise with his new EP, “R2BEES (Refuse to Be Broke)” — a fearless mix of raw street energy and global appeal.

Fusing Afroswing, R&B, Dancehall, Reggae and Hip-Hop, “R2BEES” isn’t just a project—it’s a statement. Tracks like ‘Can’t Kill a Man (CKAM)’ declare resilience, while ‘Thy Kingdom Come’ (featuring Yaa Pono & DJ Perbi) blends spiritual strength with street realism.

‘10,000 Men’ draws from reggae roots to deliver introspective strength, and ‘We$t $ide Boy$’ pulses with the swagger of a new African generation.

From personal stories in ‘Throwback’ to cross-border power on ‘Sariki’ featuring Duncan Mighty and Spl Daddy, Dan Drizzy proves he’s not just surviving—he’s rising.

“R2BEES is about resilience and self-definition,” says Drizzy. With this EP, he cements his place in the vanguard of African artists refusing to be limited—by genre, geography, or circumstance.

Cover Artwork: R2BEES - Dan Drizzy
‘Legend King’: Flowking Stone releases new EP
Ehu releases ‘Time’ EP; A soulful Afro-R&B EP exploring love
New Music! Camidoh goes deeper with ‘Trustn God +’
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
The Kings’ Crew drop surprise urban Gospel EP ‘Journey’
You Might Also Like