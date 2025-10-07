Ad imageAd image
Omar Sterling drops surprise album ‘VTH 2’

Omar Sterling releases Victory Through Harmony 2, a hip-hop album in a powerful solo return.

Ghanaian rapper Omar Sterling (a.k.a Paedae), known for his introspective lyrics and innovative sound, has officially dropped Victory Through Harmony 2 (VTH 2), the sequel to his acclaimed 2021 project.

The album showcases Sterling’s lyrical maturity, with thought-provoking narratives over masterfully curated beats.

Blending soulful melodies, Afro-fusion rhythms and gritty hip-hop elements, VTH 2 is a sonic journey into growth, resilience, and artistic freedom. Sterling, one half of the duo R2Bees, uses this album to further cement his solo legacy.

Standout tracks include “Young, Black & Gifted”, “Letter to Kwame Nkrumah”, and the fan-favourite “Melanin Magic”, each reflecting personal and social themes.

The 17-track Victory Through Harmony 2 is a powerful statement from one of West Africa’s most respected lyricists.

Cover Artwork: VTH 2 - Omar Sterling
