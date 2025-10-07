Onn Gospel release uplifting ‘Spiritual Ghana Praise Medley’ ft. Jojo Arhin

Onn Gospel teams up with renowned worship minister Jojo Arhin to release ‘Spiritual Ghana Praise Medley (Awoyo)‘, a soul-stirring celebration of Ghana’s rich traditional praise heritage.

This powerful medley weaves together classic praise songs that have echoed through generations, offering a deeply spiritual experience rooted in culture and faith.

With vibrant percussion, heartfelt vocals, and uplifting melodies, Awoyo bridges the gap between traditional Ghanaian worship and modern gospel expression.

Jojo Arhin’s dynamic presence adds depth and authenticity, guiding listeners through a spiritual journey of praise and reverence.

Perfect for church gatherings, personal devotion, or cultural celebrations, this medley invites all to reconnect with the enduring power of ancestral worship songs.

Spiritual Ghana Praise Medley (Awoyo) is a timeless reminder of the beauty and strength found in Ghana’s musical and spiritual heritage.