‘CroxItOut’: Lali X Lola drop new song for Breast Cancer awareness

Ghanaian Afro-fusion duo Lali X Lola have officially dropped ‘CroxItOut‘, co-written with Antoine Mensah and produced by Rappidd.

This powerful track launches the next phase of MX24’s “CroxItOut” campaign, which uses music, mentorship, and youth engagement to raise awareness about breast cancer across Ghana.

The release kicks off Lali X Lola’s upcoming Accra media tour, including appearances on radio, TV, and digital platforms to spotlight early detection and treatment.

Since 2024, the campaign has impacted over 21 Ghanaian high schools, empowering students through education and music.

The 2025 edition will culminate in the “CroxItOut” Concert, headlined by Gyakie and hosted by Lali X Lola.

Featuring top female artists, DJs, dancers, and a Pink Fair with women-led brands and free breast cancer screenings, the event promises impact and entertainment in equal measure.

Cover Artwork: CroxItOut – Lali X Lola