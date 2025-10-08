Watch! Kpese Boii drops music video for ‘Up In The Building (No Fear)’

Kpese Boii has released the official video for his latest single, Up In The Building (No Fear) — a bold, energetic anthem that blends Amapiano grooves with signature Ghanaian rhythms.

The track pulses with fearless energy, infectious beats, and undeniable dancefloor appeal. Up In The Building is more than a song; it’s a statement of intent — a sonic celebration of confidence, culture, and creativity.

The music video amplifies the track’s spirit with dynamic visuals, vibrant choreography, and a high-octane atmosphere that captures the essence of the sound.

Kpese Boii continues to push boundaries by merging pan-African sounds with modern-day flair, positioning himself as a fresh voice in Ghana’s evolving music scene.