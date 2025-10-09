Agnes Opoku Agyemang celebrates God’s mercy in ‘High 5’

Gospel artiste Agnes Opoku Agyemang has released High 5, a powerful new gospel release that uplifts the soul and glorifies God’s enduring love.

In this inspiring song, Agnes celebrates the greatness of the Lord, emphasizing His unending mercy and grace.

With moving lyrics like “Let’s talk about the greatness of the Lord, His mercy and grace endure forever,” the track calls believers to reflect on God’s unwavering faithfulness.

The official video blends dynamic visuals with heartfelt worship, capturing the spiritual essence of the message.

Known for her passionate ministry and anointed voice, Agnes Opoku Agyemang delivers yet another spirit-filled anthem that resonates with every believer.

Whether you’re seeking encouragement or simply want to praise, “High 5” is a reminder of God’s constant presence and goodness.