Bethel Revival Choir celebrates salvation in ‘Agbadza Gospel Medley IV’

Bethel Revival Choir returns with a soul-stirring release, ‘Agbadza Gospel Medley IV‘, blending the energy of traditional Agbadza rhythms with deep-rooted gospel lyrics.

Sung predominantly in Eʋe (Ewe), the medley offers a heartfelt expression of gratitude, salvation, and personal transformation through Christ.

The opening line, Ŋemenye Yesu yɛ xɔagbe ya nama lekewɔgɛ mele (“If Jesus had not saved me, what would I have done”), sets a reflective tone, while upbeat sections like Valoo ooo nɔvinye va ne magblɔ nawo invite listeners to witness God’s goodness.

With lines such as Meyige makpɔ vovo ayɛɛ (“I’ll choose freedom in Him”) and Denelɔma yɛnexɔma mezu tɔwo akpe (“You loved and saved me, I am yours”), the medley captures both deliverance and devotion.

Perfect for praise and worship settings, this track continues Bethel Revival Choir’s mission of preserving Ghanaian musical heritage while glorifying God with vibrant authenticity.