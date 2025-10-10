‘Disturbation 2’is here! Medikal releases new album

Ghanaian rap icon Medikal makes a grand return with his highly anticipated album, Disturbation 2, released on October 10, 2025.

A powerful sequel to his 2017 breakthrough Disturbation, the 18-track project showcases Medikal’s evolution as both an artist and storyteller.

The album features heavyweight collaborations with Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Olivetheboy, Beeztrap KOTM, and Lalid, blending star power with lyrical grit.

With production credits from Atown TSB, Beatz Vampire, and others, Disturbation 2 balances introspective tracks like Veteran, Thoughts, and Rainy Days with explosive cuts like Kwasia bi (Diss) and Broke N**a.

The cover art—Medikal with closed eyes and hands pressed to his head—symbolizes the mental weight behind the bars, echoing themes of pain, legacy, and self-assertion.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just tuning in, Disturbation 2 is a bold statement from one of Ghana’s most influential rap voices.

Cover Artwork: Disturbation 2 – Medikal