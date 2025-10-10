Ad imageAd image
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music

Strongman returns with "Mensei Da" – a bold declaration of self-worth and lyrical power.

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Strongman returns with a bold statement in his latest single, “Mensei Da“, meaning “I Won’t Change”.

Known for his lyrical sharpness and streetwise delivery, Strongman stays true to his roots, delivering bars that reflect resilience, self-worth, and authenticity.

Produced with a blend of hard-hitting beats and rich Ghanaian rhythms, Mensei Da is a powerful anthem for anyone refusing to compromise their values.

Watch the Visualiser

The song’s title echoes its message—Strongman won’t change for fame, critics, or trends.

Fans of Ghana hip-hop and afrobeats will appreciate the track’s catchy hook and unapologetic attitude.

As Strongman continues to solidify his legacy in African rap, Mensei Da stands out as both a personal and cultural statement.

Mensei Da is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Mensei Da on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.lks.to/strongman/menseida.

Cover Artwork: Mensei Da – Strongman
You Might Also Like