New music! Pzeefire drops soulful song ‘Oluwa Designer’

Listen to "Oluwa Designer" by Pzeefire – a spiritual Afrobeat journey celebrating divine purpose and self-worth.

Afro-fusion rising star Pzeefire delivers a soulful and genre-bending experience with his latest single, “Oluwa Designer“.

Blending afrobeats, alternative vibes, and conscious lyrics, the track celebrates divine craftsmanship—affirming that God (Oluwa) is the ultimate designer of life, purpose, and destiny.

“Oluwa Designer” fuses rhythmic percussion with ethereal melodies, creating a spiritual yet danceable anthem. Pzeefire’s unique vocal delivery and introspective writing give the track both mass appeal and emotional depth.

As he continues to carve out his space in the global Afro-fusion movement, Oluwa Designer serves as a reminder of purpose and faith, wrapped in sonic excellence.

It’s a refreshing sound for fans of Burna Boy, Tems, and other genre-defying African artists.

Oluwa Designer’ is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Oluwa Designer’ on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.lks.to/Pzeefire/OD.

Cover Artwork: Oluwa Designer – Pzeefire
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Virgin Music Group partners with MiPROMO to amplify Ghanaian talent 
Kojo Blak partners Ozedikus for a Ghana-Naija groove on “Chances”
Kwartengg bridges tradition and modernity on new single “As It Is”
You Might Also Like