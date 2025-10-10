Ad imageAd image
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’

Patapaa ft. Amerado deliver “Kataa” — a high‑energy Ghanaian hiplife track blending catchy hooks and sharp lyrics.

Ghanaian hiplife sensation Patapaa links up with acclaimed rapper Amerado for a fresh single titled “Kataa” .

The track showcases a dynamic blend of Patapaa’s off‑beat style and Amerado’s lyrical sharpness, making for a standout collaboration in Ghana’s music scene.

With catchy hooks and vibrant instrumentation, Kataa offers a dance‑friendly rhythm infused with street energy—exactly the kind of song to dominate playlists from Accra to Kumasi.

Fans have embraced the track’s replay value, noting both artists’ strengths: Patapaa’s signature high‑energy delivery and Amerado’s storytelling flair.

Kataa is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Kataa on all digital music stores herehttps://mipromo.ffm.to/patapaa-ft-amerado-kataa.

Cover Artwork: Kataa - Patapaa feat. Amerado
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
New music! Pzeefire drops soulful song ‘Oluwa Designer’
Virgin Music Group partners with MiPROMO to amplify Ghanaian talent 
Final funeral rites for Daddy Lumba to be held on 6th December 2025
The Surge in Fake Stats: Colossal Killer of Credibility
New GM icon
