Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’

Ghanaian hiplife sensation Patapaa links up with acclaimed rapper Amerado for a fresh single titled “Kataa” .

The track showcases a dynamic blend of Patapaa’s off‑beat style and Amerado’s lyrical sharpness, making for a standout collaboration in Ghana’s music scene.

With catchy hooks and vibrant instrumentation, Kataa offers a dance‑friendly rhythm infused with street energy—exactly the kind of song to dominate playlists from Accra to Kumasi.

Fans have embraced the track’s replay value, noting both artists’ strengths: Patapaa’s signature high‑energy delivery and Amerado’s storytelling flair.

Kataa is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Kataa on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/patapaa-ft-amerado-kataa.

Cover Artwork: Kataa – Patapaa feat. Amerado