Gyakie drops ‘Fire On The Mountain’ music video

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Gyakie has released the official music video for her soulful track Fire On The Mountain, taken from her acclaimed album After Midnight.

The visual, rich in emotion and atmosphere, perfectly complements the song’s introspective lyrics and haunting melodies.

Directed with cinematic flair, the video captures themes of resilience, inner conflict, and the quiet strength that emerges during moments of chaos.

Fire On The Mountain stands out as one of the most emotionally charged tracks on the After Midnight project, and the video brings that energy to life through stunning imagery and thoughtful storytelling.