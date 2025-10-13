Watch: Pure Akan releases music video for ‘Kwappiah Gyina So’

Ghanaian rap poet Pure Akan has released the official music video for his latest single, Kwappiah Gyina So, delivering a rich visual experience directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kwaku Poku.

Known for blending tradition with modern storytelling, Pure Akan once again elevates his artistry through symbolic imagery and lyrical depth.

The Kwappiah Gyina So video captures the spirit of resilience, cultural pride, and identity—a recurring theme in Akan’s growing discography.

Director Kwaku Poku brings the track to life with cinematic shots, powerful symbolism, and a raw visual narrative that perfectly complements the song’s message.

The collaboration reflects a growing trend of merging authentic Ghanaian storytelling with high-quality production value.