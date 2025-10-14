Ad imageAd image
AmofaStunner oozes motivation and fresh energy in two-pack single, “Take Twice Daily II”

AmofaStunner brings fresh vibes and big boy energy on “Take Twice Daily II".

Rising Ghanaian rapper and songwriter AmofaStunner has dropped “Take Twice Daily II”, a two-track pack that delivers his signature mix of confidence, faith, and groove. The release follows “Aspirin, Take Twice Daily” from September 2024 and continues his theme of music as a daily prescription for energy and motivation.

The project leads with “Show Working”, a record that finds AmofaStunner in complete command. The song is driven by assertive delivery and motivational grit, a reminder to back words with tangible results.

Take Twice Daily - AmofaStunner. Credit: Supplied.
He wraps the package with “Makoma” featuring Kwac, a resounding and dance-driven track. The song channels carefree energy and playfulness, showcasing AmofaStunner’s ability to seamlessly transition between introspection and pure fun.

Speaking on the release, he teased fans with a bold statement, “My new dose to you is out on all major music stores, overdose recommended!”

