AmofaStunner oozes motivation and fresh energy in two-pack single, “Take Twice Daily II”

Rising Ghanaian rapper and songwriter AmofaStunner has dropped “Take Twice Daily II”, a two-track pack that delivers his signature mix of confidence, faith, and groove. The release follows “Aspirin, Take Twice Daily” from September 2024 and continues his theme of music as a daily prescription for energy and motivation.

The project leads with “Show Working”, a record that finds AmofaStunner in complete command. The song is driven by assertive delivery and motivational grit, a reminder to back words with tangible results.

Take Twice Daily – AmofaStunner. Credit: Supplied.

He wraps the package with “Makoma” featuring Kwac, a resounding and dance-driven track. The song channels carefree energy and playfulness, showcasing AmofaStunner’s ability to seamlessly transition between introspection and pure fun.

Speaking on the release, he teased fans with a bold statement, “My new dose to you is out on all major music stores, overdose recommended!”