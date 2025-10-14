Ad imageAd image
Kofi Stainlex premieres heartfelt music video for ‘Kwaadonto’

Kofi Stainlex explores themes of trust and pain in his latest song “Kwaadonto” – watch the official visuals.

Ghanaian new artist Kofi Stainlex, has unveiled the official music video for his powerful new single, “Kwaadonto.”

Directed by the talented Lens Gardna, the visuals were filmed in the peaceful and lush setting of Aburi Gardens, enhancing the song’s emotional depth.

“Kwaadonto” explores the pain of betrayal, broken trust, and disappointment in relationships, themes that many listeners will connect with.

The serene backdrop of Aburi contrasts with the emotional intensity of the lyrics, creating a striking visual experience that reinforces the song’s message.

Signed unto the Boadi Management Services Limited, Kofi Stainlex continues to prove his artistry through both sound and visuals.

Lens Gardna’s direction adds an extra layer of meaning, making the video not only a musical experience but also a visual journey.

