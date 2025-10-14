New Music! Riwa blends culture with energy on ‘Tea’

Rising Afrobeats and Afro RnB sensation Riwa has officially released her much-anticipated single, “Tea,” now available on all major streaming platforms.

Born on July 27, 2002, the young star continues to carve out her space in the Afrodancehall scene with bold lyricism, a genre-bending sound, and irresistible energy.

“Tea” is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of rhythm, confidence, and allure. The central theme, “the body is tea,” fuses playful intimacy with dance-ready vibes, creating a track that bridges Ghanaian Twi expressions with global English flows.

I wanted ‘Tea’ to be that song you can’t ignore when it comes on. It’s about vibe, connection, and how the body speaks its own language when the music hits. Twi and English flow together in the song because that’s how we live it every day in Ghana—global but authentic. Riwa

Lyrically, “Tea” strikes a balance between swagger and sensuality, with verses that shift seamlessly between Ghanaian street slang, catchy hooks, and smooth Afrodancehall melodies.

Produced by ScratchtheSavage, the record blends infectious Afrodancehall rhythms with pulsating basslines and melodic hooks—the perfect soundtrack for nights that stretch till dawn.

Born on July 27, 2002, Riwa is an Afrobeats and Afro RnB artist whose music bridges Ghanaian culture with global contemporary sounds.

Cover Artwork: Tea – Riwa