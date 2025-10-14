Onn Gospel releases ‘Songs of Glory Medley’ featuring Grace Charles

Onn Gospel has released Songs of Glory Medley, a powerful worship compilation featuring vocalist Grace Charles.

The medley offers an uplifting celebration of God’s greatness, designed to inspire worshippers across diverse settings.

From intimate home devotions to congregational worship and daily commutes, the track creates an atmosphere of praise and spiritual reflection.

Grace Charles’s vocal contribution adds depth to the production, complementing Onn Gospel’s signature sound. The collaboration showcases both artistes’ commitment to creating accessible worship music that resonates with modern audiences.

Songs of Glory Medley is crafted to fill listeners’ hearts with worship and joy, providing a musical backdrop for spiritual connection regardless of location.

The release demonstrates Onn Gospel’s continued dedication to producing worship content that transcends traditional church settings.