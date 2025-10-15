‘As It Is’ by Kwartengg is a lesson in life and gratitude

Rising Ghanaian artist Kwartengg has released ‘As It Is‘, a new single about introspection that would leave the music listener excited.

With lyrics rooted in deep Akan proverbs and storytelling, the track is a reflection on human vulnerability, impermanence, and the unpredictability of life.

Lines like “Onipa biara hia anamɔntuo” (“Every person needs a pillow”) and “Onipa biara nnim ɔkyena” (“No one knows tomorrow”) echo age-old wisdom: humility and compassion are vital.

Watch the Visualiser

He critiques materialism (“Efie foɔ nso hwɛ n’anim sɛ ɔreba abɛbɔ sika dwa”) and warns against placing faith in appearances.

The track urges listeners to live with gratitude, restraint, and empathy — to “say thank you before you sleep,” and “don’t burn out your battery,” a metaphor for protecting one’s energy.

“As It Is” blends soulful vocals with meaningful messages, continuing Kwartengg’s legacy as a voice of modern Ghanaian philosophy through music.

Cover Artwork: As It Is – Kwartengg