‘Increase’: Prophet Joseph Atarah drops a powerful song of declaration

Prophet Joseph Atarah has released Increase, a powerful new worship single that speaks to spiritual growth and divine multiplication in believers’ lives.

The track showcases Prophet Atarah’s ministerial approach to music, blending prophetic declaration with contemporary gospel sounds.

Increase carries a message of faith and expectation, encouraging listeners to embrace God’s promise of abundance across all life areas.

The song’s lyrical content reflects biblical principles of spiritual and material prosperity, positioning it as both a worship anthem and a declaration of faith.

Prophet Atarah’s vocal delivery combines pastoral authority with musical artistry, creating an atmosphere conducive to prayer and meditation.

Increase arrives as Prophet Atarah continues to expand his musical ministry, reaching audiences beyond traditional church settings.

Increase is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Increase on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.lks.to/ProphetJosephAtarah/Increase.

Cover Artwork: Increase – Prophet Joseph Atarah