New Music! Beeztrap KOTM releases ‘2 Weeks’

Ghanaian rapper Beeztrap KOTM has released the official music video for 2 Weeks, showcasing his evolving artistry in the competitive Ghanaian hip-hop scene.

The visual production, directed by acclaimed videographer 2shots, brings creative storytelling to complement the track’s energy.

Known for his distinctive style, 2shots delivers cinematography that enhances the song’s narrative and aesthetic appeal.

DJ K.O handles production duties on the track, crafting beats that align with Beeztrap KOTM’s signature sound. The producer’s work provides a solid sonic foundation for the artiste’s performance.

2 Weeks represents Beeztrap KOTM’s continued momentum in Ghana’s music industry, where he has built a reputation for authentic lyricism and street credibility.

The collaboration between artiste, producer, and director demonstrates the synergy driving contemporary Ghanaian urban music.