Saint Valentine puts out a fresh fusion of Highlife, House and Electronic energy with “SAKOABA” 

Saint Valentine continues his trademark genre-bending fusion this time with Highlife, House, Dance, and Electronic music on "Sakoaba".

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist Saint Valentine is set to electrify the global music scene with his brand-new single, “Sakoaba,” a genre-bending fusion of Highlife, House, Dance, and Electronic music. The track delivers an exhilarating blend of African rhythm and modern sound design, creating an energy that’s both refreshing and deeply rooted in Ghanaian groove.

With pulsating synths, hypnotic vocal chops, and a vibrant bounce, “Sakoaba” captures an irresistible spirit that invites listeners to move. It’s a record that feels like freedom, a breath of fresh air for the dancefloor and beyond.

Saint Valentine, known for his dynamic stage presence and smooth vocals, continues to blur the boundaries between traditional and contemporary sounds. As both a singer and dancer, he channels emotion through rhythm and performance, embodying the pulse of a new generation of African artists redefining global pop culture.

“Sakoaba is about energy, joy, and movement,” says Saint Valentine. “It’s the sound of letting go and feeling alive, it’s Ghana meeting the world on the dancefloor.”

With “Sakoaba,” Saint Valentine cements his place as one of Ghana’s most exciting new voices — an artist whose sound transcends borders and whose rhythm connects hearts.

“Sakoaba” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
