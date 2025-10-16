Ad imageAd image
Abochi drops thrilling album “OKAYSIONS”

"OKAYSIONS" by Abochi is an all-round music album.

Abochi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Music producer, songwriter, and vocalist Abochi has finally released his 10-track first album “OKAYSIONS”

Unlike other albums that are merely a collection of singles, Abochi’s latest masterpiece is based on real events and occasions with greater emotional weight.

Abochi produced the album, which features Dr. Cryme, Kwaku Bany, Okyeame Kwame, Kofi Kinaata, and AK Songstress.

Every song on the album is beautifully infused with Highlife and Afrobeat components, fusing contemporary production skill with traditional Ghanaian rhythm.

With the tracks “Wedding Day” featuring AK Songstress, “Happy Anniversary,” “Party Time,” featuring Kofi Kinaata, “Happy Birthday To Me,” and “For the Bereaved,” featuring Kwaku Bany, the album is exceptional.

The sixth track, “Christmas in Africa,” which is followed by “New Year,” which features Okyeame Kwame and Dr. Cryme, is where Abochi captures the unique comfort of Ghanaian Christmas.

He composes a longer version of his popular songs “Mama” and “Father’s Day Song.” Abochi’s final track on the album is “Celebration” which gives the project a lovely ending.

