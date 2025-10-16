‘Birthday’: Enjoy the new celebratory song by Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale is back with a bang, releasing his highly anticipated single “Birthday”.

Known for his energetic style and unmatched charisma, Shatta Wale delivers a vibrant anthem that celebrates life, gratitude, and personal growth.

“Birthday” is more than just a song—it’s a statement. With catchy hooks, infectious beats, and empowering lyrics, the track marks another milestone in Shatta’s iconic career.

Whether you’re celebrating your special day or just feeling good, this song is your go-to vibe.

Produced with top-tier Afro-dancehall flavor, “Birthday” captures the essence of Shatta Wale’s artistry—bold, authentic, and unapologetically African.

Cover Artwork: Birthday – Shatta Wale