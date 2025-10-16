Corby, Jayadi and The GaBrit portray renewed spirit in “Carry My Soul II”

Ghanaian artists Corby and Jayadi’s “Carry My Soul” gets a renewed spirit in its remix featuring viral sensation The GaBrit. “Carry My Soul II” stands as a moving expression of resilience, unity, and creative synergy.

Birthed from an entirely organic collaboration between the three unique talents, “Carry My Soul II” channels a collective energy focused on crafting something brutally honest, emotionally moving, and ultimately, hopeful. The track beats a typical remix, instead providing an essence to the shared purpose of global creatives.

The sound itself is a masterful range of influences. It seamlessly weaves together Afro-fusion textures, cinematic drum work, and a contemporary Jersey bounce edge. It offers a soundscape that manages to feel raw and uplifting, and a rhythmic paradox that carries both heaviness and hope. It’s a unified rhythm that invites listeners to move while simultaneously processing deep emotion.

“Carry My Soul II” is essentially a crucial cultural bridge, linking diverse sounds, influences, and people into a single, cohesive community. Corby, Jayadi, and The GaBrit have delivered a moment where music is both a vital release and a powerful, resonating call for connection.

“Carry My Soul II” is available now on all major streaming platforms.