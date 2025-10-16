Ad imageAd image
Corby, Jayadi and The GaBrit portray renewed spirit in “Carry My Soul II”

Corby, Jayadi and The GaBrit create dynamic synergy on “Carry My Soul II”.

Ghanaian artists Corby and Jayadi’s “Carry My Soul” gets a renewed spirit in its remix featuring viral sensation The GaBrit. “Carry My Soul II” stands as a moving expression of resilience, unity, and creative synergy.

Birthed from an entirely organic collaboration between the three unique talents, “Carry My Soul II” channels a collective energy focused on crafting something brutally honest, emotionally moving, and ultimately, hopeful. The track beats a typical remix, instead providing an essence to the shared purpose of global creatives.

The sound itself is a masterful range of influences. It seamlessly weaves together Afro-fusion textures, cinematic drum work, and a contemporary Jersey bounce edge. It offers a soundscape that manages to feel raw and uplifting, and a rhythmic paradox that carries both heaviness and hope. It’s a unified rhythm that invites listeners to move while simultaneously processing deep emotion.

“Carry My Soul II” is essentially a crucial cultural bridge, linking diverse sounds, influences, and people into a single, cohesive community. Corby, Jayadi, and The GaBrit have delivered a moment where music is both a vital release and a powerful, resonating call for connection.

“Carry My Soul II” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

