Agyakomah releases new Jazzy R&B single ‘Strong But Sweet’

Emerging R&B talent Agyakomah delivers a sultry statement piece with her latest single, “Strong but Sweet,” produced by Yogic Beats (known for work with Summer Walker, ENNY, and Nippa).

The track masterfully fuses smooth R&B vocals, jazzy undertones, a dark, hypnotic bassline, and a subtle hip-hop edge, creating a moody, immersive sound that’s both seductive and empowering.

Framed around the metaphor of mixing a drink, “Strong but Sweet” explores themes of desire, self-worth, and feminine confidence.

With an undeniable hook and magnetic groove, Agyakomah crafts a sonic space that’s smooth, bold, and unapologetically her.

The single is more than a vibe — it’s a confident declaration wrapped in rich textures and emotional depth. For fans of genre-blending R&B with an edge, “Strong but Sweet” is your next obsession.

Cover Artwork: Strong But Sweet – Agyakomah