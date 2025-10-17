Fall in love again with Kweku Darlington’s ‘Odo’

Ghanaian artist Kweku Darlington returns with a refreshing new single, “Odo“, a smooth and soulful highlife track that honors the timeless beauty of love.

Known for his hit songs like Sika Aba Fie, Darlington taps into Ghana’s rich musical roots, blending classic highlife guitar rhythms with heartfelt lyrics that speak directly to the soul.

“Odo” (which means love in Twi) offers a nostalgic yet modern take on romance — perfect for weddings, late-night drives, and everything in between.

With live instrumentation and warm vocal delivery, Darlington proves once again that he’s more than just a rapper — he’s a true storyteller with range.

The song celebrates love in its purest form, making Odo not just a song, but a feeling.

Cover Artwork: Odo – Kweku Darlington