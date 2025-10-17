New music! MOLIY & Tyla team up for exciting dance song ‘Body Go’

MOLIY teams up with global hitmaker Tyla for an electric new release, “Body Go” — a vibrant, high-energy party anthem designed to get you dancing from the first beat.

Infused with Afrobeat, Amapiano, and pop influences, the track is built on bouncy rhythms, catchy hooks, and infectious chemistry between the two rising stars.

“Body Go” is more than just a feel-good jam — it’s a dancefloor command. From sultry vocals to hypnotic percussion, MOLIY and Tyla channel feminine power, fun, and freedom into a track that’s ready for any club, festival, or summer playlist.

Perfectly timed for global dance floors, Body Go shows the undeniable synergy between Africa’s new generation of boundary-pushing female artists.

Whether you’re vibing solo or turning up with friends, one thing’s guaranteed: your body will move.

Cover Artwork: Body Go – MOLIY & Tyla