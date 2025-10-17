Ad imageAd image
Nii Lartey comes through with defiant “Chants”

On "Chants," Nii Lartey embodies resilience and faith.

Ghana Music

Ghanaian rapper Nii Lartey fires back at doubt and adversity on his new single, “Chants.” The record captures his resolve to push forward and prove himself, no matter the odds.

Rapping in a seamless mix of Ga and Pidgin, Nii Lartey turns persistence into power. His delivery hits hard, confident, unyielding, and charged with purpose. He reinforces his belief in pushing past limits and trusting the process, even when the path seems uncertain.

“Chants” signals a moment of arrival. It is the sound of an artist stepping into his truth and daring anyone to question his drive.

“Chants” is available on all streaming platforms.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Ghana Music
Ghana Music
