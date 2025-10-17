Yaw Tog claims his throne with bold album ‘Tog City’

Ghanaian drill sensation Yaw Tog officially enters his next chapter with the release of his highly anticipated album, “Tog City.”

Built on self-reflection and ambition, the project reflects his journey from solitude to stardom — a transformation Yaw Tog captures powerfully in his words: “Solitude whispered me greatness. Now it’s time to rage on and conquer.”

Known for sparking the Asakaa wave with hits like “Sore,” Yaw Tog now expands his sound and vision in Tog City, blending raw energy, drill beats, and introspective bars.

It’s more than just music — it’s a declaration of purpose and a tribute to everyone who helped shape his rise.

Tog City showcases the evolution of a young star stepping confidently into greatness.

Cover Artwork: Tog City – Yaw Tog