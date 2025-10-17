‘Yeeye’: Lyrical Joe shows his fun side in new Amapiano song

Lyrical Joe steps out of his lyrical zone and into the party scene with his latest single, “Yeeye” — a high-energy, Amapiano-infused anthem made for the dancefloor.

Known for his sharp wordplay and intricate storytelling, LJ shows his versatility by embracing vibrant rhythms and catchy hooks in this new release.

“Yeeye” blends the bounce of South African Amapiano with Afrobeat influences, creating a club-ready vibe that invites listeners to move.

It’s a refreshing switch-up from the lyrical depth fans have come to expect, proving Lyrical Joe can dominate both conscious rap and commercial soundscapes.

With “Yeeye,” LJ isn’t just showing off his musical range — he’s setting the mood for every party playlist.

Cover Artwork: Yeeye – Lyrical Joe