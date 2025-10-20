Ad imageAd image
Lady Lydia Appau blends faith and Highlife in new song ‘Aseda Nkoaa (All Thanks)’

Lady Lydia Appau

Ghanaian gospel sensation Lady Lydia Appau has released her latest single titled “Aseda Nkoaa (All Thanks)”, a soul-stirring gospel highlife song that celebrates the faithfulness of God and the power of gratitude. 

The song, produced by the acclaimed Pneuma Music Studios, blends traditional Ghanaian highlife rhythms with modern gospel elements to create a timeless sound that uplifts and inspires.

This song is my personal testimony. Every blessing I’ve received, every trial I’ve overcome, I owe it all to God. ‘Aseda Nkoaa’ is my way of saying thank you — and I believe it’s a song every believer can relate to.

“Aseda Nkoaa” — which translates to ‘All Thanks’ — is a heartfelt expression of thanksgiving to God for His unending goodness and grace.

Lady Lydia Appau’s emotive vocals, rich instrumentation, and authentic message of faith come together beautifully, reminding listeners that no matter the circumstance, gratitude remains the key to joy and victory.

The single, available on Audiomack, Boomplay, Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms, reaffirms Lady Lydia Appau’s place among Ghana’s promising gospel voices. 

Known for her deep spirituality and rich musical tone, she continues to bridge traditional and contemporary gospel sounds in ways that connect with both young and old audiences.

“Aseda Nkoaa (All Thanks)” is more than just a song — it’s a worship experience, a prayer of gratitude, and a call to remember God’s goodness in every season.

Follow Lady Lydia Appau:

Facebook: Lady Lydia Appau

Instagram: @lydiaappau_official

TikTok: Lady Lydia Appau

YouTube: Lady Lydia Appau

