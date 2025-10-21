Ad imageAd image
‘Don Dada’: Kaesa gets personal on soul-stirring new song

Kaesa gets personal on “Don Dada,” a moving new single produced by DJ Breezy.

Kaesa releases a deeply personal new single titled “Don Dada,” produced by the renowned DJ Breezy.

Known for writing from others’ perspectives, Kaesa takes a bold step by sharing her own story for the first time.

This one means so much to me,” Kaesa shares. “I let myself be vulnerable in ways I haven’t before. This song captures exactly where my spirit and mind are right now.

Watch the Lyric Video

Fusing raw emotion with Breezy’s signature Afro-fusion production, Don Dada offers a powerful sonic journey of self-expression and healing.

It’s a moment of growth — both musically and personally — that listeners are already connecting with.

With honest lyrics and a moving vocal performance, Kaesa invites fans to sit with her truth, hoping it resonates deeply with anyone facing their own turning points.

Cover Artwork: Don Dada - Kaesa
Cover Artwork: Don Dada – Kaesa
