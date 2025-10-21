Ad imageAd image
Music

Larruso embraces change in new ‘The Boy’ music video

Larruso releases “The Boy” video, embracing life’s journey through music and visuals.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian dancehall artist Larruso has released the official video for “The Boy,” a powerful visual that mirrors life’s journey of trials, transformation, and triumph.

The video explores the ups and downs of personal growth, staying true to the message: “Life is a journey, every story has its twists. To every end, there’s a new beginning. Embrace it!

With cinematic storytelling and vibrant visuals, The Boy showcases Larruso’s evolution both as an artist and individual.

Directed with emotional depth and visual flair, the video captures Larruso’s signature blend of raw vocals, Afro-dancehall rhythms, and introspective lyrics.

The Boy is more than just a track — it’s an anthem of perseverance, urging fans to embrace every high and low as part of a greater purpose.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Kwekus releases music video for ‘One Bottle’
Lady Lydia Appau blends faith and Highlife in new song ‘Aseda Nkoaa (All Thanks)’
New Music! Beeztrap KOTM releases ‘2 Weeks’
Kofi Stainlex premieres heartfelt music video for ‘Kwaadonto’
Onn Gospel releases ‘Songs of Glory Medley’ featuring Grace Charles
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kaesa ‘Don Dada’: Kaesa gets personal on soul-stirring new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Producer Afrolektra
Afrolektra: the genius behind monster hits
News
The Palm Ghana Worship Medley - Onn Gospel
2025 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
AmofaStunner. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Amofastunner oozes motivation and fresh energy in two-pack single, “Take Twice Daily II”
Music
The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay unveils tracklist for “The Odyssey”, Out October 24
News
Abochi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Abochi drops thrilling album “OKAYSIONS”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Nkyinkyim Band
Nkyinkyim Band to host the Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025 Concert in November
News
Jay Manney
Jay Manney announces new single ‘Abena’ on October 31st
News
Livingstone Foundation x Breast Cancer Screening
Stonebwoy’s Livingstone Foundation hosts free Breast Cancer screening at AUCB
News
It Is Not Asakaa, It Is Hiplife - Kweku Darlington Details How To Succeed
Fall in love again with Kweku Darlington’s ‘Odo’
Music
Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog claims his throne with bold album ‘Tog City’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music

You Might Also Like