New music! Larruso releases uplifting new ‘We Thank God’ EP

Larruso has released his long-awaited project, the We Thank God EP, a heartfelt reflection on growth, perseverance, and gratitude.

The 8-track EP captures the emotional highs and lows of Larruso’s personal and musical journey. “It’s been a journey full of lessons, late nights, and faith. This sets the tone for the gratitude we have in our hearts,” he shares.

Blending Afro-dancehall, reggae, and modern Afrobeat influences, We Thank God showcases Larruso’s lyrical maturity, vocal power, and ability to connect through honest storytelling.

Standout tracks include ‘Dark Skin’ featuring Stonebwoy, and other songs that speak to resilience, purpose, and divine timing.

This EP marks a new chapter for Larruso — one filled with reflection, soulful energy, and a deep sense of appreciation for the journey so far.

Cover Artwork: We Thank God EP – Larruso