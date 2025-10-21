Ad imageAd image
Watch! Jay Bahd drops ‘Playmanfuo’ – A gritty street anthem

New from Jay Bahd: “Playmanfuo” — a gritty anthem for those who live the hustle.

Ghanaian drill artist Jay Bahd is back with a hard-hitting new single titled ‘Playmanfuo‘, a raw and unapologetic track that speaks directly to the streets.

Known for repping the Asakaa sound and staying true to the street code, Jay Bahd delivers an anthem that reflects the reality, energy, and brotherhood of life on the block.

Playmanfuo is gritty, bold, and made for the boys who live the hustle every day.

With his signature delivery, heavy beats, and street-smart lyricism, Jay Bahd captures what it means to survive, move smart, and stay loyal in a world full of challenges.

Whether you’re on the come-up or deep in the game, Playmanfuo resonates with that code.

