Watch! MOLIY releases music video for ‘Body Go’ feat. Tyla

Watch MOLIY & Tyla team up in “Body Go” – an empowering fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and Amapiano

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian-American artist MOLIY returns with her electrifying new single, “Body Go”, featuring Grammy-winning South African superstar Tyla.

Fans of each other’s artistry, Ghanaian-American MOLIY and South African TYLA came together with a shared vision – to celebrate feminine power, unity, and joy.

Blending Afrobeats, Amapiano, R&B, and Pop, “Body Go” is a genre-defying anthem made for global dance floors.

This collaboration between two of Africa’s rising icons is pure synergy, as both artists share a passion for uplifting women and pushing African music into the mainstream.

Following her global smash hit “Shake It to the Max (FLY) [Remix]”—which surpassed 1 billion streams—MOLIY’s momentum is unstoppable.

The visuals for “Body Go” capture high energy, chemistry, and joy, embodying the ultimate girls’ night out vibe.

Ghana Music
