New release: Agbeshie shares ‘Spendora’ featuring Samini

‘Spendora’ by Agbeshie featuring Samini marks a defining moment for the Ghanaian star.

Ghanaian artist Agbeshie steps confidently into the spotlight with his new single “Spendora” featuring legendary vocalist Samini — a collaboration that signals a bold leap in his career.

The track was crafted under the deft hand of producer Samini (also lending his voice) and a studio team who bring Afro-dancehall swagger and polished production.

“Spendora” embraces themes of ambition, reward and celebration — a message rooted in Agbeshie’s own journey.

Having made waves with earlier singles and notable features, this release marks his most high-profile pairing yet and positions him on the cusp of mainstream breakthrough

Cover Artwork: Spendora - Agbeshie feat. Samini
