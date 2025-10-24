Amerado inspires belief in new ‘Defy All Odds’ EP

Ghanaian rapper Amerado makes a bold return with his new EP, Defy All Odds, a powerful 5-track project that showcases his lyrical maturity, resilience, and artistic evolution.

Known for his sharp wordplay and socially conscious themes, Amerado uses this EP to push boundaries and tell a personal story of perseverance and self-belief.

Defy All Odds features standout production from top Ghanaian beatmakers, blending hip-hop, Afrofusion, and drill influences.

Released independently, the EP highlights Amerado’s commitment to authenticity and growth in an industry that often demands conformity.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his sound, Defy All Odds is a must-listen that reaffirms Amerado’s place among Ghana’s most important rap voices.

Cover Artwork: Defy All Odds – Amerado