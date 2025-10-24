Ad imageAd image
AratheJay officially drops “The Odyssey” LP

"The Odyssey" marks a debut entry for AratheJay, with the project touted as a hero's journey through faith, resilience and sound.

Dynamic Ghanaian artist AraTheJay, signed to Almighty Records and Mass Appeal Records, unveils “The Odyssey”, a 17-track journey continuing his celebrated Finding Nimo series. Available now on all digital platforms, the album captures his boldest artistic statement yet, an immersive exploration of purpose, struggle and triumph.

Framed as a hero’s journey, “The Odyssey” captures AraTheJay’s artistic evolution from his debut EP “The Capsule” to a bold new era of storytelling. Each record unfolds a new chapter of self-discovery and spiritual endurance, showcasing an artist grounded in truth, resilience and divine inspiration.

Where “The Capsule” introduced AraTheJay as a curious observer, “The Odyssey” presents him as a man transformed, a dreamer who has wrestled with uncertainty and emerged renewed. The album’s electric sonic palette fuses African rap, hip-hop, highlife melodies and contemporary Afrobeats, all unified by Ara’s introspective lyricism and cinematic production.

AratheJay, The Odyssey. Photo Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay, The Odyssey. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The journey begins with the angelic hope of “Zion”, setting the tone for reflection and resolve on “Cover Me.” It moves through the grit of “Ground Zero” and the unshakable faith of “Put Am On God” while tracks like “Peace 2”, “Ara No Dey Sleep”, “Motion”, “Timeless” and “Only Fans” showcase his versatility and emotional range. Through it all, AraTheJay maintains an unwavering sense of direction. A reminder that the path forward often requires both courage and surrender.

The Odyssey shines with standout collaborations from across Africa, cementing AraTheJay’s position as a generational voice. Ghanaian icon Stonebwoy energizes “Talisman” while the massive single “Jesus Christ 2” featuring Black Sherif anchors the album’s emotional core. Bridging Ghana and Nigeria, “Fire” featuring Bella Shmurda ignites the project’s cross-border appeal. Kweku Smoke, Beeztrap KOTM and O’Kenneth represent Ghana’s
vibrant new wave while Savara (Sauti Sol) brings the Kenyan flare and Ugandan artist Joshua Baraka joins to add layers of texture and cultural resonance to an LP made for the masses.

From the solitude of faith to the noise of success, “The Odyssey” mirrors the universal hero’s arc, loss, reflection, victory and peace. It is not a tale told from a pedestal but from the ground up: a Ghanaian artist tracing his legend with honesty and precision.

Following the release, AraTheJay will bring “The Odyssey” to life on stage with headline shows confirmed for Amsterdam (Nov 19), Hamburg (Nov 21) and London (Nov 22).

For more information on the tour and The Odyssey journey, visit arathejay.com

It’s out! Wendy Shay releases ‘Ready’ Album
The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss
AratheJay unveils tracklist for “The Odyssey”, Out October 24
Yaw Tog claims his throne with bold album ‘Tog City’
Abochi drops thrilling album “OKAYSIONS”
