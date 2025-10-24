It’s out! Wendy Shay releases ‘Ready’ Album

Ghanaian Afropop sensation Wendy Shay has officially released her highly anticipated 13-track album titled ‘Ready‘, marking a defining moment in her career.

This album reflects her artistic growth, combining infectious melodies with empowering lyrics that explore themes of love, resilience, and self-confidence.

Produced by standout names like Beatz Vampire and MOG Beatz, ‘Ready’ delivers a vibrant mix of dancefloor anthems and heartfelt ballads that perfectly showcase Wendy’s dynamic vocal range.

Released under her Rufftown Records & Shay Gang, the project cements her status as one of Ghana’s most influential female voices in contemporary Afropop.

Wendy Shay’s Ready is a bold statement of intent, proving she’s prepared to dominate both local and international stages with her 13-track collection of powerful tunes.

Cover Artwork: Ready – Wendy Shay