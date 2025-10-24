Ad imageAd image
Kuami Eugene releases new hit song ‘Instagram’

Instagram blends Kuami Eugene’s signature sound with social media-inspired lyrics.

Ghana Music
Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene is back in the spotlight with his brand-new single, “Instagram”, a catchy, genre-blending anthem that explores digital love and modern-day connections.

Known for his hit-making prowess and lyrical charm, the Ghanaian star once again proves why he’s one of the most exciting voices in Afropop and highlife.

Kuami Eugene crafts a vibrant, bouncy instrumental that perfectly complements the track’s playful yet reflective tone.

Following a string of major hits like Angela, Wish Me Well, and the collaborative Cryptocurrency with Rotimi, this latest release signals a fresh creative wave from the artist.

With multiple awards under his belt and a growing international fanbase, Instagram is another step in Kuami Eugene’s evolution — relevant, relatable, and ready to take over your playlists.

Cover Artwork: Instagram - Kuami Eugene
Cover Artwork: Instagram – Kuami Eugene
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like