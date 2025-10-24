Ad imageAd image
Lali X Lola team up with JODE for new song ‘Fire On The Mountain’

Lali X Lola join forces with JODE on Fire on the Mountain, mixing pop, Afrobeat and energy in one unmissable release.

Ghanaian twin duo Lali X Lola join forces with rising artist JODE on the fiery new single Fire On The Mountain.

The track melds Afro-fusion rhythm with contemporary pop motifs, offering a vivid soundscape that evokes both bold ambition and melodic finesse.

With Lali X Lola’s signature harmonies and JODE’s fresh vocal edge, the collaboration signals a dynamic next chapter in both acts’ careers.

Fire on the Mountain is built around a driving beat and immersive production, inviting listeners to ascend musical heights and embrace an anthem of empowerment.

Fans of Afrobeat, pop-fusion and uplifting lyrical themes will find much to celebrate in this release. Catch the rise of two acts making their mark with sound and vision.

Cover Artwork: Fire On The Mountain - Lali X Lola & JODE
You Might Also Like