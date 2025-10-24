Sefa heats things up with new song ‘Bedroom Bully’ feat. Larruso

Ghanaian songstress Sefa is back with a bang, dropping her infectious new single “Bedroom Bully” featuring rising dancehall star Larruso.

This fiery collaboration showcases Sefa’s sultry vocals paired perfectly with Larruso’s unmistakable energy, creating a bold blend of Afrobeats and dancehall that demands attention.

“Bedroom Bully” is more than just a club-ready track — it marks a confident return for Sefa as she continues to carve out her space in Africa’s music scene.

Sefa has been steadily rising since her breakout hit “E Choke” featuring Mr Drew, proving herself a versatile and stylish performer.

With Bedroom Bully, she embraces a bolder, edgier sound, expanding her musical range while keeping her signature sass intact. It’s playful, powerful, and shows

Cover Artwork: Bedroom Bully – Sefa feat. Larruso