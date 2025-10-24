Ad imageAd image
Music

Sefa heats things up with new song ‘Bedroom Bully’ feat. Larruso

Ghanaian star Sefa returns with Bedroom Bully, featuring dancehall sensation Larruso.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian songstress Sefa is back with a bang, dropping her infectious new single “Bedroom Bully” featuring rising dancehall star Larruso.

This fiery collaboration showcases Sefa’s sultry vocals paired perfectly with Larruso’s unmistakable energy, creating a bold blend of Afrobeats and dancehall that demands attention.

“Bedroom Bully” is more than just a club-ready track — it marks a confident return for Sefa as she continues to carve out her space in Africa’s music scene.

Sefa has been steadily rising since her breakout hit “E Choke” featuring Mr Drew, proving herself a versatile and stylish performer.

With Bedroom Bully, she embraces a bolder, edgier sound, expanding her musical range while keeping her signature sass intact. It’s playful, powerful, and shows

Cover Artwork: Bedroom Bully - Sefa feat. Larruso
Cover Artwork: Bedroom Bully – Sefa feat. Larruso
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New release: Agbeshie shares ‘Spendora’ featuring Samini
New music! Larruso releases uplifting new ‘We Thank God’ EP
Larruso embraces change in new ‘The Boy’ music video
‘Don Dada’: Kaesa gets personal on soul-stirring new song
Mike Mungu and Darkua unite on soulful new single “Treasure”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article 99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Photo Credit: Supplied. The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss
Next Article Wendy Shay It’s out! Wendy Shay releases ‘Ready’ Album
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ghanaian athletes who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
List of Ghanaian Athletes Who Also Make Music
Culture
The Palm Ghana Worship Medley - Onn Gospel
2025 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss
Lyrical Joe
‘Yeeye’: Lyrical Joe shows his fun side in new Amapiano song
Music
Agyakomah
Agyakomah releases new Jazzy R&B single ‘Strong But Sweet’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

RCee
RCee to headline Owofest 2025 in Accra’s Rawlings Park
News
Nkyinkyim Band
Nkyinkyim Band to host the Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025 Concert in November
News
The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay unveils tracklist for “The Odyssey”, Out October 24
News
Jay Manney
Jay Manney announces new single ‘Abena’ on October 31st
News
Livingstone Foundation x Breast Cancer Screening
Stonebwoy’s Livingstone Foundation hosts free Breast Cancer screening at AUCB
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music

You Might Also Like