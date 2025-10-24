Sista Afia slows things down with new song ‘Chill’

Ghanaian music sensation Sista Afia returns with her latest single, “Chill,” a refreshing, laid-back anthem that marks a new chapter in her ever-evolving sound.

Known for her powerful vocals and genre-blending style, Sista Afia has delivered everything from highlife ballads to fiery Afrobeats bangers — but with Chill, she’s turning the tempo down while keeping the energy strong.

Produced by Khendi Beatz, the track is a smooth fusion of rhythm and soul, giving fans a glimpse into a more reflective, self-assured side of the artist.

Released via her independent imprint, Ace Kandi Records, Chill is not just a song — it’s a statement of independence and growth.

From chart-toppers like Jeje to her much-talked-about collaborations with Shatta Wale and Medikal, Sista Afia has cemented her place in Ghana’s music scene.

Cover Artwork: Chill – Sista Afia