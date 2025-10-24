Ad imageAd image
Music

Sista Afia slows things down with new song ‘Chill’

Ghanaian star Sista Afia drops Chill — a mellow, empowering anthem for a new era.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian music sensation Sista Afia returns with her latest single, “Chill,” a refreshing, laid-back anthem that marks a new chapter in her ever-evolving sound.

Known for her powerful vocals and genre-blending style, Sista Afia has delivered everything from highlife ballads to fiery Afrobeats bangers — but with Chill, she’s turning the tempo down while keeping the energy strong.

Produced by Khendi Beatz, the track is a smooth fusion of rhythm and soul, giving fans a glimpse into a more reflective, self-assured side of the artist.

Released via her independent imprint, Ace Kandi Records, Chill is not just a song — it’s a statement of independence and growth.

From chart-toppers like Jeje to her much-talked-about collaborations with Shatta Wale and Medikal, Sista Afia has cemented her place in Ghana’s music scene.

Cover Artwork: Chill - Sista Afia
Cover Artwork: Chill – Sista Afia
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Lali X Lola team up with JODE for new song ‘Fire On The Mountain’
Sefa heats things up with new song ‘Bedroom Bully’ feat. Larruso
New release: Agbeshie shares ‘Spendora’ featuring Samini
‘Don Dada’: Kaesa gets personal on soul-stirring new song
Mike Mungu and Darkua unite on soulful new single “Treasure”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Lali X Lola & JODE Lali X Lola team up with JODE for new song ‘Fire On The Mountain’
Next Article Kuami Eugene Kuami Eugene releases new hit song ‘Instagram’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Larruso
Larruso embraces change in new ‘The Boy’ music video
Music
Fu Krazy. Photo Credit: Fu Krazy.
Fu Krazy releases his first song of 2025, “Falling For U”
Music
99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Photo Credit: Supplied.
The Kids Are Just Fine: 99 PHACES Portray Grace, Growth & Bliss
Jay Manney
Jay Manney announces new single ‘Abena’ on October 31st
News
Agyakomah
Agyakomah releases new Jazzy R&B single ‘Strong But Sweet’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

RCee
RCee to headline Owofest 2025 in Accra’s Rawlings Park
News
Ghanaian athletes who made music. Credit: Ghana Music.
List of Ghanaian Athletes Who Also Make Music
Culture
Jay Bahd
Watch! Jay Bahd drops ‘Playmanfuo’ – A gritty street anthem
Music
Nkyinkyim Band
Nkyinkyim Band to host the Nkyinkyim X’Perience 2025 Concert in November
News
The Odyssey - AratheJay. Credit: Supplied.
AratheJay unveils tracklist for “The Odyssey”, Out October 24
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Strongman
‘Mensei Da’: Strongman releases new emboldening music
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa teams up with Amerado for new song ‘Kataa’
Music
Singer Wiafe SwiitLypz
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
Music
Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music

You Might Also Like