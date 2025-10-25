Ad imageAd image
Jainy gives all the sweet vibes in her latest tune “Unknown”

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Fast-rising Nigerian-Ghanaian singer, Jainy has dished out her new song dubbed “Unknown” which is meant to thrill fans and provide all the excitement.

The new single marks a bold new chapter in her career, as her sound keeps evolving and she steps into the world of Amapiano with this track.

Her irresistible personality and energy give off very infectious vibes, and she aims to draw you in and let you immerse yourself deeper into the party atmosphere.

“Unknown” carries the pulse of the dance floor as Jainy revealed that the song’s core message runs deeper, and her ability to blend sounds elevates the song’s entire mood.

After the release of her debut EP “The Real Jainy”, the “Madiba” singer shows no signs of stopping or slowing down, and this is enough evidence to back that.

She says, “Unknown” represents growth both as an artiste and an individual. Furthermore, her biggest evolution has been in vocal strength and clarity. Listen here

