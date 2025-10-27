Gilly & The Stars releases soulful new album – ‘Gamashie Highlife Tunes’

Ghana’s renowned highlife voice and songwriter, Gilbert Otoo, better known by his stage name Gilly & The Stars, has unveiled his latest musical offering: the highly anticipated album, “Gamashie Highlife Tunes”.

Known for composing eloquently in both English and the indigenous Ga and Twi languages, Gilly is deeply committed to ensuring his Ga roots resonate across continents.

His music seamlessly blends Ghana’s native rhythms with modern influences, creating a sound that is both energetic and soulful, carrying forward the legacy of Highlife.

Gamashie Highlife Tunes is a vibrant and meticulously crafted musical journey that pays homage to the roots of Highlife while embracing contemporary production.

The album, named after the historic Ga Mashie area of Accra, features a blend of original tracks that capture the vibrancy of Ghanaian street life and emotional storytelling.

The album features seven tracks, anchored by originals like “My Dear Adjeley” and “Christie,” and three different takes on the hit “Ye Oshia Sane (Dzi Wo fie Asem)”—an important message about respecting personal boundaries, including the original, a jazz version, and an instrumental.

Gilly & The Stars carefully crafted this album not just for the local market, but for Ghanaians worldwide, intending to ignite dance floors globally and showcase the beauty of Ga-language Highlife music.

Cover Artwork: Gamashie Highlife Tunes – Gilly & The Stars